UBER Stock Alert: Can Uber Really Surge 152% From Here?

Uber (NYSE:UBER) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday after one analyst increased their price target for the shares.
Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney is behind today’s news. He set a new price target of $75 per share for UBER stock. That represents a potential 152% upside for the ride-sharing service’s stock. It also looks good news to the analysts’ consensus price target of $47.55 per share.
Investors will also keep in mind that the Evercore ISI analyst also named UBER as his number two top pick among large-cap technology stocks. Mahaney believes that Uber’s EBITDA and free cash flow will continue to remain positive.
The positive stance on UBER stock is one that’s echoed by other analysts. The current consensus rating for the stock is “moderate-buy.” That’s based on 29 analysts’ opinions. The consensus price target of $47.55 also represents a potential 36.8% upside for the shares.
UBER Stocks Gains On Q1 Earnings
To go along with that new price target, shares of UBER are rising with its latest earnings report. The company’s adjusted EPS of -8 cents matches what Wall Street was expecting. Its revenue of $8.8 billion also just beat out analysts’ $8.7 billion estimate.
With this news comes heavy trading of UBER stock. Some 36 million shares are on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 25 million shares.
UBER stock is up 7.1% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.