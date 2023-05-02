Nikola (NKLA) Stock Gains on Voltera Partnership

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is heading higher on Tuesday after the zero-emissions vehicle company announced a partnership with Voltera.
This agreement has the two companies working together to develop a hydrogen fueling infrastructure for Nikola’s green vehicles. This will have the two setting up 50 HYLA stations across North America over the next five years.
Voltera’s part of the plan will see it site, build, own and operate the hydrogen refueling stations. Nikola’s part of the agreement has it signing on to supply these stations with hydrogen fuel and provide technical support.
Carey Mendes, President of Nikola Energy, said the following about the deal:
“Our partnership with Voltera will bring substantial capital and expertise to support Nikola’s plans to build refueling infrastructure to support its customers […] Voltera’s expertise in building out zero-emission energy infrastructure will be a key enabler for Nikola’s first-to-market hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and fueling infrastructure.”
NKLA Stock Movement Today
As of this writing, more than 2.7 million shares of NKLA stock have changed hands. That’s not a bad start to the day, but the stock still has a ways to go. The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 18.6 million shares.
NKLA stock is up 2.5% as of Tuesday morning but still down 63.1% since the start of the year.
Investors searching for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to continue reading!
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.