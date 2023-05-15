Why Is Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Stock Down 9% Today?

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is on the move Monday as the therapy center prepares to release its latest earnings report later today.
Greenbrook TMS is set to release its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023 after normal trading hours today. The company intends to follow that up with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. Company leaders will discuss the earnings report during this meeting.
Investors waiting for the earnings report will want to keep a few details in mind. That includes analysts’ estimates for the period. Wall Street is expecting Greenbrook TMS to report earnings per share of -36 cents alongside revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.
Today’s GBNH Stock Movement
GBNH stock started off down during pre-market trading today. The stock has been volatile in early morning trading with its recovering from those gains. However, when markets opened this morning, the stock was down 9.4%.
Investors will want to keep in mind GBNH’s penny stock status. The company’s shares only trade for about 64 cents as of this writing and its market capitalization is only about $26.235 million. That means it’s easily manipulated by traders without much movement.
For example, shares of GBNH stock are down today with only about 1,000 shares having traded hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 336,000 shares.
GBNH stock is down 9.4% as of Monday morning.
