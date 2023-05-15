Why Is MGO Global (MGOL) Stock Up 45% Today?

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is on the rise Monday with heavy trading as investors await the company’s latest earnings report.
MGO Global is preparing to release its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023 after markets close on Tuesday. The company will host a live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday to discuss its earnings and operations for the quarter.
There’s not enough analyst coverage to give investors insight into what the market expects from MGOL’s earnings report. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the company’s earnings per share from the same period of the year prior was -25 cents.
MGOL Stock Movement
Investors are hyping up shares of MGOL stock today ahead of its latest earnings report. This has shares of the company’s stock seeing heavy trading volume this morning. As of this writing, over 5 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 586,000 shares.
MGO Global lifestyle brand portfolio company based out of Florida. Its main focus is direct-to-consumer digital commerce. The low closing price and market capitalization of $17.512 million make it a penny stock. That means it’s more vulnerable to volatility.
MGOL stock is up 44.5% as of Monday morning.
