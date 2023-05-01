SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is SOFI Stock Down Today?

Here's what's going on with SoFi right now

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 1, 2023, 1:58 pm EDT
  • SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock is plunging 10% following earnings.
  • However, the company’s earnings were very strong, with a top and bottom line beat as well as a guidance raise.
  • Investors likely wanted a bigger guidance raise and remain bearish on SoFi’s prospects moving forward.
One of the most intriguing intraday movers today is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). After reporting an earnings beat this morning before the bell, shares of SOFI stock initially opened higher. However, shares have since plunged by about 10%, even though the company announced results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

More specifically, SoFi’s revenue of $460 million came in more than $20 million higher than the average analyst estimate. The loss of 5 cents per share was also significantly better than the 8 cent loss that was expected.

Investors are clearly taking these earnings with a grain of salt. That’s partly because they’re backward-looking and investors are assessing what future quarters will bring. SoFi’s full-year guidance raise, which was substantial, still didn’t factor in the outperformance seen in the first quarter. Thus, some investors believe that pain could be on the horizon.

Let’s dive into what to make of these numbers and why SOFI stock is down so much today.

SOFI Stock Sinks on Solid Earnings Beat

Generally speaking, companies that beat on the top and bottom lines and raise guidance tend to perform very well on a given day. But that’s not always the case. SOFI stock is exemplifying that today.

SoFi’s guidance raise to a range of $1.955 billion to $2.02 billion — up from $1.925 billion to $2 billion — was very slight. Investors may have expected the company to raise its guidance by a more substantial degree, considering the strength of earnings and the fact SoFi may expect future beats on the horizon. In essence, this guidance raise factors in no earnings beats on the horizon — something investors clearly want to see in order for SoFi to get back to its previous growth ways.

The company did report strong earnings, bolstered by a diversified business model (SoFi isn’t only a student loan play). That said, in order for SOFI stock to catch up to continued high expectations, investors are clearly demanding more. As a result, it’s difficult to assess shares at these levels.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

