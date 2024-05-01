Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news for Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, marijuana news, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into those stories below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock is rocketing more than 44% alongside plans for the Biden Administration to reclassify marijuana.
- Plutonian Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLTN) shares are soaring over 40% with results from a shareholder meeting.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock is surging more than 36% on flu vaccine development progress.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares are rising over 32% after beating EPS and revenue estimates in Q1.
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) stock is increasing more than 24% on strong Q2 revenue.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares are gaining over 17% with a positive Q1 earnings report.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock is climbing more than 16% with its Q1 earnings report.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares are heading over 16% higher this morning.
- TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock is jumping more than 15% today.
- IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) shares are up over 14% with strong trading this morning.
10 Top Losers
- CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) stock is plummeting more than 29% after releasing its Q1 results.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares are diving over 27% after launching a public offering.
- Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) stock is tumbling close to 20% on shareholder meeting plans.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) shares are taking a more than 18% beating after rallying yesterday on earnings.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is sliding over 14% on Wednesday morning.
- Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) shares are decreasing more than 14% following a rally yesterday.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock is dropping over 13% with its latest earnings release.
- GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) shares are falling more than 13% with the release of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q1 earnings report.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) stock is slipping over 12% after missing Q1 revenue estimates.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after missing quarterly revenue estimates.
