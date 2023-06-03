3 Penny Stocks That Just Have No More Hope Left

Following the speculative frenzy of 2020 and 2021, numerous penny stocks have lost their gains. Additionally, many former high-performers have also joined their ranks. While some stocks may be oversold and worth considering, most such stocks are not attractive investments despite their low share prices.
Investors should exercise caution when considering penny stocks, as they often come with significant risks. While some low-priced shares have the potential for substantial returns, these three overvalued penny stocks offer little reason for investment at the moment.
Mullen Automotive (MULN)
With a significant decline of over 90% from its peak, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) may appear tempting as a high-risk electric vehicle (EV) investment. However, caution is advised. Despite ambitious claims, the company’s ability to deliver vehicles remains uncertain.
Additionally, Mullen is facing severe undercapitalization, is rapidly depleting its funds, and is likely to need additional capital down the road. Whether it’s a dilutive equity offering, or a debt issuance, investors stand to lose from additional balance sheet deterioration down the road.
Furthermore, in an attempt to meet Nasdaq listing requirements, Mullen implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split. Despite this effort, the stock has once again fallen below the crucial $1 threshold. With limited funds and a lack of immediate commercial opportunities, Mullen’s prospects appear bleak, suggesting further downward movement.
Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBYQ)
Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCMKTS:BBBYQ) made headlines with a $1.29 billion impairment charge in its recent full-year results. The retailer experienced a significant sales decline and incurred expenses of $407.7 million due to restructuring and transformation initiatives.
Bed Bath & Beyond experienced a significant decline in revenue due to store closures and decreasing sales. Overall revenue dropped by 32%, with store sales falling by $1.55 billion and e-commerce sales decreasing by over $977 million. These factors, including declining traffic and inventory management issues, contributed to the company’s downfall.
Bed Bath & Beyond faced bankruptcy and failed to secure a last-minute deal. The company may consider selling its Buy Buy Baby subsidiary, but its main brand is expected to fade away. In a competitive retail market, BBBYQ stock is prolonging an unavoidable outcome. It is considered a high-risk stock that should be sold if one desires to mitigate risks.
Faraday Future (FFIE)
Regardless of setting ambitious goals and introducing the FF91 luxury EV, Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) has faced numerous delays and relied on significant capital infusions. The company’s plan to launch the FF91 (2.0) at a high price of $309,000 raises concerns, as customers increasingly seek more affordable EV options. If the U.S. economy experiences a downturn, Faraday’s pricing strategy is likely to struggle.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has been a disappointing SPAC deal, with shares plummeting from $10 to less than 25 cents. The company remains in the development stage and has not generated any revenues so far. Despite issuing press releases about AI-powered car designs, Faraday has struggled to produce or sell vehicles. The outlook for the stock remains bleak, with the possibility of further decline.
Faraday’s vehicle delivery timeline has been delayed to August due to supplier issues and the need for more testing. While the company hasn’t confirmed how it will secure additional capital, it is expected that further financing will be necessary. The combination of delivery delays and potential stock dilution has led some investors to sell their Faraday shares.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.