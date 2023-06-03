SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Quantum Computing Stocks That AI Predicts Will Deliver Triple-Digit Returns in 2030

Here are three of the best quantum computing stocks to add to your portfolio

By Matthew Farley, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 29, 2023, 5:56 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Quantum computing stocks are on the rise, and these companies are leading the way.
  • IBM (IBM): IBM is making strides in quantum computing, developing a strategy to handle quantum noise, and its stock is predicted to rise.
  • Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft has reached a key milestone in quantum computing, creating a stable and scalable way to represent a logical qubit, and its stock has grown significantly this year.
  • Alphabet (GOOGL): Google’s Quantum AI team has made a breakthrough in quantum computing by reducing errors, and despite a sell-off earlier this year, its stock is rated a buy.
  • Exploring quantum computing stocks can prove to be a promising investment.
Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy - 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That AI Predicts Will Deliver Triple-Digit Returns in 2030

Source: Shutterstock

Quantum computing stocks are gaining traction among investors. This trend has sparked a surge in quantum computing stocks to buy.

The shift from traditional to quantum computing is not just imminent, it’s already underway. This article aims to highlight the growth potential of quantum-based stocks. We’ll dissect market trends and key drivers that make these stocks a promising investment.

To uncover these opportunities, I used various methods. I asked ChatGPT to narrow down the list, and then used a machine learning Google Sheets extension to extrapolate the predictions.

So, are you ready to profit from quantum innovation? Join us on this journey into the quantum realm. We’ll guide you on how to maximize returns and minimize risks. Let’s dive in.

IBM (IBM)

Photo of IBM (IBM) building as seen through the canopy of a tree. IBM logo is in large letters on side of building.
Source: shutterstock.com/LCV

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has made notable progress in quantum computing and their advancements include accessibility through the cloud. They are continually striving to enhance this technology. It’s part of a larger cloud and cognitive software division that has been instrumental to the company’s growth.

IBM scientists claim a major leap in quantum computing. They’ve developed a strategy to handle quantum noise, a major hurdle in the field. This approach introduces more noise and tracks its effects, potentially making quantum computers as usable as their traditional counterparts.

There’s more to love with IBM. For instance, the company’s dividend yield stands at an impressive 5.06%.  The dividend is safe. IBM stock’s cash flow supports it well. Analysts also predict that IBM’s share will rise to $140.70 in the next year. These factors mean it could be undervalued.

Microsoft (MSFT)

The Microsoft logo outside a building representing MSFT stock.
Source: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another one of those quantum computing stocks to buy. The AI recommended the company due its development of topological qubits (the basic unit of quantum information). To simplify matters greatly, MSFT stock could be building a superior quantum system if it can handle these qubits. Work is still in research and development, but there have been some promising developments.

Microsoft Quantum researchers have reportedly reached a key milestone in developing a practical quantum computer. They’ve created a new way to represent a logical qubit that is stable and scalable, which is crucial for building a large-scale quantum computer. They’ve achieved this by inducing a phase of matter characterized by Majorana zero modes, a type of particle. This technology has passed important tests, showing it as a viable approach.

Now might be a good time to hop on board MSFT stock for other reasons too. Its share has rallied since the start of the year, growing 38.22% year to date. Furthermore, analysts rate the stock as a buy, and it has a $343.51 price target.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone
Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the AI’s final recommendation. Google’s quantum computer accomplished “quantum supremacy” in 2019 through the execution of a task that a classical computer would find extremely difficult to complete. This achievement marks an important milestone in the progress of quantum computing.

Google’s Quantum AI team has made a significant breakthrough in quantum computing by reducing errors and increasing the number of physical quantum bits (qubits) in a ‘logical qubit,’ which is crucial for building large-scale quantum computers. They achieved this by using a specific error-correcting code called a surface code. This progress is a key step in Google’s plan to build an error-corrected quantum computer.

The GOOGL share was sold off earlier this year amid the rise of ChatGPT. In my view, this represents a buying opportunity for eager investors. Analyst rate it a buy, and it currently has a price target of $132.03.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

Technology, Quantum Computing

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/06/3-quantum-computing-stocks-that-ai-predicts-will-deliver-triple-digit-returns-in-2030/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC