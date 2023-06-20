Breakthrough A.I. Stock Prediction System Revealed June 20th

Early forecasts from a breakthrough A.I. stock prediction system (called An-E) have been eerily precise (many have been accurate to within a tenth of a percent!). And on June 20th, Louis Navellier will join its creator, TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan, to reveal An-E in a landmark presentation.

Tue, June 20 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Announces New Shanghai Hub

FSR stock is slipping despite new factory news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 20, 2023, 11:23 am EDT
  • Fisker (FSR) stock is dropping even after announcing a new factory.
  • The company intends to open a new facility in Shanghai.
  • This comes as it plans to launch its electric vehicles (EVs) in the country next year.
FSR Stock - FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Announces New Shanghai Hub

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as they prepare for a potential catalyst from the EV company.

The latest news from Fisker includes plans for the EV company to open a new factory in Shanghai. The company intends to open this facility sometime this year. When that happens, it will likely be a catalyst for FSR stock.

Opening a new factory in China makes sense as Fisker is planning to start EV deliveries in the country next year. Those deliveries should start in the first quarter of 2024 and Fisker hopes to reach 75,000 EV deliveries per year in the country.

Daniel Foa, a member of Fisker’s Board of Directors, was the one to announce the new factory coming to China. He says that Fisker is looking to expand its business in the country as the growth rate for EV adoption is high.

FSR Stock Movement On Tuesday

With today’s latest news, some 2.1 million shares of FSR stock are on the move. That’s not strong trading when compared to its daily average volume of about 8.1 million shares. That means a strong catalyst may occur when the factory actually opens.

FSR stock is down 2.6% as of Tuesday morning. The EV company’s stock is also down 16% since the start of the year.

Investors on the lookout for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!

We have all of the latest stock market coverage that traders need to keep up with on Tuesday! Among these are updates from other EV companies. A few examples include why shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE), and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock are on the move. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!

More Stock Market News For Tuesday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/06/fsr-stock-alert-fisker-announces-new-shanghai-hub/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC