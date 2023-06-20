FSR Stock Alert: Fisker Announces New Shanghai Hub

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as they prepare for a potential catalyst from the EV company.
The latest news from Fisker includes plans for the EV company to open a new factory in Shanghai. The company intends to open this facility sometime this year. When that happens, it will likely be a catalyst for FSR stock.
Opening a new factory in China makes sense as Fisker is planning to start EV deliveries in the country next year. Those deliveries should start in the first quarter of 2024 and Fisker hopes to reach 75,000 EV deliveries per year in the country.
Daniel Foa, a member of Fisker’s Board of Directors, was the one to announce the new factory coming to China. He says that Fisker is looking to expand its business in the country as the growth rate for EV adoption is high.
FSR Stock Movement On Tuesday
With today’s latest news, some 2.1 million shares of FSR stock are on the move. That’s not strong trading when compared to its daily average volume of about 8.1 million shares. That means a strong catalyst may occur when the factory actually opens.
FSR stock is down 2.6% as of Tuesday morning. The EV company’s stock is also down 16% since the start of the year.
