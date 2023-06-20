Breakthrough A.I. Stock Prediction System Revealed June 20th

NKLA Stock Alert: Nikola Lays Off 270 Employees

NKLA stock is jumping on the layoffs news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 20, 2023, 11:04 am EDT
  • Nikola (NKLA) stock is rising alongside layoffs.
  • The company is cutting 270 jobs.
  • This should save it $50 million annually.
Source: VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock.com

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is rising higher on Tuesday after the EV company announced layoffs for 270 of its employees.

According to the EV company, these layoffs come as it looks to cut costs to better manage its cash. Of those jobs cut, 150 were from its European division. The remaining 120 were from its locations in Phoenix and Coolidge, Ariz.

With these new layoffs, Nikola expects to see a $50 million reduction in cash spent per year. The company says that this will see its cash use drop to below $400 million per year starting in 2024. This all comes amid a worsening economy that has some businesses tightening their operations, Reuters notes.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Nikola, said the following about the cost-cutting plans.

“Nikola has initiated a more focused business plan this quarter, concentrating on North America, zero-emission truck production, and our HYLA hydrogen business. We are proactively managing costs and reducing expenses. We are streamlining operations, including our organizational structure, to efficiently execute our objectives.”

NKLA Stock Movement Today

Investors are reacting positively to today’s news with strong trading of NKLA stock. This has more than 40 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 42.5 million shares.

NKLA stock is up 3.4% as of Tuesday morning. However, the shares are down 44.5% since the start of the year.

