NDAQ Stock: What to Know About Nasdaq’s $10.5 Billion Adenza Buy

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock is on the move Monday after the company announced plans to acquire Adenza in a massive deal.
According to a press release from Nasdaq, the company is going to spend $10.5 billion to buy the risk management and regulatory software company. It will be using a mix of cash and stock to acquire Adenza from Thoma Bravo. This will also see Thoma Bravo managing partner Holden Spaht join the Nasdaq Board of Directors.
The purchase price for Adenza is split between $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares of NDAQ stock. After this deal closes, investors in Adenza will hold 14.9% of outstanding NDAQ shares. The deal is expected to close within six to nine months following regulatory and shareholder approval.
Tal Cohen, President of Market Platforms at Nasdaq, said this about the acquisition.
“The addition of Adenza accelerates our ambition to modernize and advance the world’s economies. With Adenza, we will have a more complete suite of essential software and technology solutions that make managing risks and complying with regulations simpler and more efficient for our clients.”
NDAQ Stock Movement On Monday
Shares of NDAQ stock are seeing heavy trading on Monday alongside the Adenza acquisition news. This has some 2.7 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.6 million shares.
NDAQ stock is down 9.7% as of Monday morning and is down 15.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.