Why Is Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Stock Up 27% Today?

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) stock is climbing higher on Thursday after the video management company announced artificial intelligence (AI) plans.
Specifically, the company has two of its businesses working together to develop AI solutions for events. This will have its AI analytics business Vidable working alongside its Video Solutions business to develop these offerings.
Joe Mozden, Jr., CEO of Sonic Foundry, said the following about the plans:
“The partnership that our Video Solutions business recently established with CTI Meeting Technology has given us a deeper window into the growing need for events-specific AI solutions. This represents a massive go-to-market opportunity for our Vidable business, particularly given the immediate access to prospective customers that our Video Solutions team can facilitate.”
How This Affects SOFO Stock Today
Investors are currently showing an increasing interest in stocks connected to AI. As a result, there’s extra interest in Sonic Foundry’s AI plans. The company’s announcement has ignited some traders’ excitement.
As a result of this news, shares of SOFO stock are experiencing incredibly heavy trading on Thursday. That has more than 36 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 175,000 shares.
Alongside this comes a 27% increase for SOFO stock today. Investors will also keep in mind that, as of this writing, SOFO shares are up 71% since the start of the year.
