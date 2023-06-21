Why Is ToughtBuilt (TBLT) Stock Down 45% Today?

Toughbuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the construction equipment company announced a public offering.
Toughbuilt Industries has priced shares in this offering at 41 cents each. The offering includes a total of 10,975,611 shares, each of which comes paired with a warrant to acquire another share of TBLT stock. The warrants have an even lower exercise price of 29 cents per share.
To understand why this is hammering TBLT stock today, traders will note that the stock closed Tuesday at 56 cents per share. That has the price of the shares in the public offering devaluing the stock. Even worse is the lower exercise price for the warrants.
Toughbuilt Industries notes that it expects to raise gross proceeds of $4.5 million from this offering. The company intends to use the funds gains from this stock offering for general corporate purposes, which includes working capital.
How This Affects TBLT Stock Today
Investors in TBLT stock, which is sometimes listed among meme stocks, aren’t celebrating today’s news. With the falling of the stock comes heavy trading of the shares. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of TBLT stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 281,000 shares.
TBLT stock is down 45.1% as of Wednesday morning and is down 85.7% since the start of the year.
