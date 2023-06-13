Why Is YS Biopharma (YS) Stock Up 31% Today?

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors await positive news from a conference taking place today.
This is the Global Select Spotlight Emerging Growth Invitational Investor Conference. That conference is being held by small-capitalization equity research and conference provider Diamond Equity Research.
YS Biopharma is among the companies attending the event. This will see it present materials to investors starting at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time and ending at 10:50 Eastern Time today. Those interested in checking out the presentation can pre-register at this link.
Hunter Diamond, CEO of Diamond Equity Research, said the following about the conference.
“The Diamond Equity Research Global Select Emerging Growth Invitational offers a unique opportunity for investors to evaluate under the radar public companies with a global focus and ask relevant questions directly to management in a streamlined, convenient format – focusing on a select group of businesses as compared to larger ‘factory’ conferences.”
What This Means For YS Stock
As we’re already seeing this morning, YS Biopharma investors are anxiously awaiting the upcoming conference. It’s still unclear what all will be discussed, but CEO Dr. David Shao will be the speaker during the event.
With news of this upcoming conference exciting investors, the company is also seeing heavy trading of its shares. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the stock have already changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 860,000 shares.
YS stock is up 30.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.