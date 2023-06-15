Breakthrough A.I. Stock Prediction System Revealed June 20th

Will the Nasdaq-100 Kick Out Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Next?

LCID stock is sinking as Rivian gets dropped from the Nasdaq-100

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Jun 15, 2023, 11:44 am EDT
  • Speculation is running rampant on Wall Street that Lucid Motors (LCID) will join Rivian (RIVN) in losing its place on the Nasdaq-100.
  • Indeed, Rivian is set to be replaced by ON Semiconductor (ON) after shedding nearly 40% of its share value in just the past six months.
  • Lucid has also been on the decline, down more than 75% from early 2022.
A Lucid (LCID) Air displayed in its own vitrine in Madison Square Park in New York. Lucid Motors started trading on the NASDAQ exchange via a SPAC merger.
Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

After Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) unsanctimonious departure from the Nasdaq-100, it seems another electric vehicle (EV) maker may be on the way out: Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) stock. Indeed, Rivian is set to be replaced on the Nasdaq-100 by ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock.

Will Lucid be joining the growing list of former Nasdaq-100 companies?

Well, maybe. Like Rivian, Lucid has had a bumpy time of it in recent memory. Lucid’s market capitalization is currently trending around $13 billion. Shares are down more than 75% from early 2022.

Like Rivian, Lucid also commanded plenty of Wall Street buzz in 2021 due to its future growth potential, only to lose much of its value as investors found other EV companies to bet on. Down from a peak of $55 in November 2021, LCID stock currently trades for around $6.70.

What else do you need to know about Lucid lately?

LCID Stock Selloff Continues Following Production Issues

Just last week, Lucid announced a $3 billion stock offering to address production hiccups. The news, unfortunately, fell on sour ears. Investors caused a 24% drop in the share price following the announcement.

Apparently, production slowdowns are behind much of Lucid’s recent declines. However, the treatment is almost as bad as the disease in this case. That’s because the company’s $3 billion offering will cause a 20% dilutive effect.

Of the $3 billion offering, roughly $1.2 billion will consist of a public offering, equivalent to 173.5 million shares. Meanwhile, the other $1.8 billion, or 256.6 million shares, will come via Lucid’s single-largest private benefactor — Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

In Lucid’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Peter Rawlinson attempted to assure investors that the company has “solved production.” However, clearly not every investor is convinced of that sentiment.

It’s unclear when or if Lucid will regain public favor. Until then, the company will have to face the reality that its time on the Nasdaq-100 may be fleeting.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

