3 Low-Risk Cannabis Stocks to Buy for Smoking-Hot Growth

The cannabis industry is experiencing a meteoric rise, with legal sales projected to reach an astonishing $71 billion by 2030. As legalization spreads, so do the opportunities for investors seeking lucrative returns. The article explores three high-potential cannabis stocks poised for rapid growth. These companies have displayed exceptional financial performance, innovative business models, and robust growth strategies that may position them as elites in the flourishing cannabis market.
The first stock on the list is a trailblazer in the regulated cannabis industry. With an impressive track record of growth and profitability, its geographically diversified portfolio positions it strategically to harness the immense potential of the cannabis industry. The next one has set its sights on innovation and improving gross margins to achieve cash flow positivity. Notably, the company’s success in the Canadian market and strategic international presence makes it a compelling choice for investors.
Finally, the third is an ascending player committed to delivering value to its clients through personalized user experiences and strategic financial decisions. The company is well-prepared for future growth with an impressive Q1 2023 performance and a focused approach to the marketplace.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is a bullish force in the regulated cannabis industry. The company’s business model boasts numerous benefits. It includes structured long-term cash flows with extended initial lease terms, capital-efficient lease structures, and non-dilutive capital provisions to facilitate tenant growth plans. Moreover, IIPR works closely with state-licensed cannabis operators and executes sale-leasebacks to fund improvements in cultivation, processing, and retail properties.
Additionally, the track record of growth and profitability for IIPR is impressive. It has significant year-over-year net operating income (NOI), FFO, and AFFO growth rates from 2017 to 2022. Further, the comparative performance of IIPR’s common stock dividend per share has been exceptional, showcasing a 48% 5-Year CAGR, far outpacing the FTSE NAREIT U.S. Real Estate Index and the S&P 500.
Interestingly, IIPR has a geographically diversified portfolio across 19 states, comprising 108 properties. It is strategically positioned to capture the cannabis industry’s immense growth potential.
Favorably, IIPR’s strong financial performance, with total revenues of $76 million in Q1 2023, driven by successful acquisitions, leasing, and rental escalation strategies, has led to substantial dividend returns for investors. Moreover, IIPR’s lead towards transparency and open communication with shareholders fosters a sense of trust and confidence in its prospects.
Despite some macroeconomic headwinds and funding cost increases in recent quarters, IIPR remains optimistic. It is leveraging its industry expertise and financial strength to seize opportunities in the cannabis market. Notably, the company’s transaction with Battle Green in Ohio signals its continued ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends.
Finally, regulatory dynamics present significant hurdles in the cannabis industry. However, IIPR’s proven ability to navigate complex licensing, zoning, and regulatory processes reinforces its position as a market leader.
Cronos (CRON)
Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) has embarked on a decisive and forward-looking path that promises significant growth and profitability. Building upon their strategic realignment in 2022, the company’s 2023 strategy is centered around innovation, improving gross margins, and driving cost efficiencies to become cash flow positive by 2024.
Notably, the company’s financial performance in Q1 2023 has shown promising improvement. Despite a 20% decrease in net revenue, the focus on higher-margin derivative products, such as edibles and vapes, has been successful. In short, with a track record of achieving operating expense savings, Cronos is confident in achieving its projected targets.
Cronos’ flagship brand, Spinach, has grown a remarkable market share across various product categories, including edibles, pre-rolls, vapes, and flowers. Similarly, the brand has succeeded in Canada, even against strong competition from non-compliant edible extracts. It demonstrates the potential of its borderless product platform in other markets.
Surprisingly, the company’s international presence is equally promising. In Israel, despite some challenges in the medical cannabis industry, the potential for regulatory change and streamlined patient access presents a lucrative opportunity for growth. Further, Cronos has the top-performing brand, Peace Naturals, and continues to invest in this large federally legal medical program.
With the strategic transition away from the beauty category in the U.S., Cronos is poised to capitalize on the adult-use market with high-quality cannabinoid products. Also, the company’s strong balance sheet, boasting $836 million in cash and no debt, enables it to take calculated strategic steps while reducing cash burn.
Moreover, Cronos has various strategic investments, including a stake in PharmaCann, a leading U.S. MSO, and Vitura, a prominent Australian medical cannabis provider. Likewise, the company’s exclusive global partnership with Altria further strengthens its position in the cannabis industry.
WM Technology (MAPS)
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is on an upward trajectory and focuses on achieving growth and profitability. The company exceeded its revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations, generating positive free cash flow despite the challenges in the licensed end markets. Additionally, the growth factor lies in the company’s unwavering focus on the marketplace, delivering value to clients, and driving profitable and sustainable growth.
Likewise, WM Technology’s marketplace efforts have been remarkable, utilizing AI-driven algorithms to personalize user experiences and enhance product recommendations. Also, The company’s dedication to delivering value to its clients is evident through its in-market activation, weekly cadence of client events, and the launch of the new listing redesign. This has resulted in the largest-ever order volume on a single day during the 420 events, surpassing the volume of the past five years.
Furthermore, WM Technology has displayed impressive discipline in its financial decisions, driving down adjusted OpEx and achieving net headcount declines while remaining free cash flow positive. Similarly, its focus on double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins and positive cash flow for the year is a testament to its strategic approach and responsible investment practices.
Although challenges persist in the licensed end markets, WM Technology remains optimistic and sees tremendous opportunities in its regions. Further, the company’s focused approach to the marketplace and clients has yielded significant results. As a result, it continues to create distance from its competition.
WM Technology is firmly positioned for further growth and success. A solid first-quarter performance and an encouraging outlook for the second quarter support it. Lastly, the company commits to driving value for its clients and continues to engage with users, which implies a bullish catalyst.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos was long IIPR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.