3 Tech Stocks to Watch for Groundbreaking Innovations in 2030

It’s an understatement to say that the pace of technology is rapidly changing. That was apparent in my research for this article. Specifically, I looked at some of the groundbreaking innovations that were predicted by 2025. Many are already driving gains in the market.
However, the stock market is always forward looking. And so, if you’re a speculative investor with money to put at risk, now would be the time to look at some companies that are on the leading edge of what may be groundbreaking innovations by 2030.
Not surprisingly, many of these technologies are already being worked on today. However, the market is still evolving. That makes it a good time to consider scaling into these companies as they grow.
To be perfectly clear, each of these stocks is highly speculative. There is always a possibility that the company’s projects can be delayed for any number of reasons.
Energy Recovery (ERII)
To make the bullish thesis for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII), I’ll give credit to my InvestorPlace colleague Josh Enomoto who explained this about the company:
“Energy Recovery carries strong acumen in the field of desalination or converting ocean water into potable (drinking) water. With the world on the cusp of a major water crisis, desalination will likely only rise in importance.”
Energy Recovery’s solution stems from its PX Technology Platform. The company is forecasting that desalination will account for $200 million in sales by 2026. And with a 70% profit margin, that will be a lift to the bottom line and the company’s share price.
The company is currently focusing its desalination efforts in the Middle East. However, the company is eyeing several North African countries that are enduring multi-year droughts as well as some Asian countries.
Earnings are forecast to climb 42% in the next 12 months. However, the stock price is forecast to drop 7% in that same period. That’s the kind of discrepancy that investors may want to use to their advantage.
CRSPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
Gene editing may not be seen as a groundbreaking innovation in 2024. But for all the promise of gene editing, there are still no commercially available treatments available. That’s likely to change by 2030 – and probably earlier than that. And when it does, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) will be a stock you want to own.
CRISPR Therapeutics has its proprietary CRISPR-Cas9 technology that is being developed to address a wide range of genetic diseases. The first gene editing treatments are likely to come in tightly focused areas such as sickle cell disease. However, in time, the hope of gene editing is in its ability to modify our DNA to treat cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
I’m not saying that gene editing will have advanced to the point where some forms of cancer can be eradicated by 2030. But with several candidates in the pipeline, and partnerships with companies like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), it’s not unthinkable.
Steakholder Foods (STKH)
Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) first hit my radar in February. But many of you may know the company as MeaTech3D. That was the company’s former name. However, Steakholder Foods ties more closely with the company’s mission to lead in the creation of synthetic meat.
Steakholder Foods uses 3D bioprinting in an effort to make meat from animal cells. The company already has four patents and has applied for approximately a dozen more.
That being said, the company is not profitable, nor has it started to generate revenue. And investors got a reminder of that when the company issued a $6.5 million securites offering in January 2023.
But fake (I.e., synthetic) meat is not going away. In 2023, there is more emphasis, if not urgency, in reducing our carbon footprint. That is filtering into the minds of some investors who are prioritizing ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) standards.
On the date of publication, Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.