These 3 Stocks Could be the Best Growth Picks Right Now

Investing in growth stocks offers the potential for significant gains but also carries higher risks. These stocks, exemplified by the likes of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, have the capacity to deliver substantial percentage increases. However, investing in growth stocks requires careful consideration and understanding of the associated challenges.
Here are my three top picks for growth investments right now.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has experienced a significant surge in its stock price, surpassing the Nasdaq by more than 100% due to multiple factors. The company’s robust profitability and growth are notable, but its substantial investments in the metaverse also introduce potential risks. Investors should exercise caution and consider these risks, as they were already taken into account in the stock’s valuation last year.
The recent unusual movement in Meta stock is driven by cost-cutting measures, but its revenue growth potential is limited. TikTok‘s success poses a threat, as new challengers can emerge and take market share from Meta.
Meta exhibits strong financial health with impressive profitability and growth trends. With a gross margin of 78.4% and a net margin of 18.27%, Meta outperforms industry averages. Additionally, its three-year revenue growth rate of 20.6% showcases its consistent growth. Expectations suggest that Meta will continue to outpace industry revenue growth rates in the future.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as one of the most prominent stocks in 2023 driven by its association with AI and being a leading chipmaker for AI-focused companies. The stock has experienced a remarkable surge, nearly tripling in value year-to-date and leading to speculation of a potential price decline in the future.
Is it reasonable to expect the upward trend for NVDA to continue? Despite concerns, the answer seems positive. The booming field of artificial intelligence, driven by groundbreaking advancements like OpenAI‘s ChatGPT, is currently dominating the stock market. Businesses are rushing to integrate AI into their operations. In response to the soaring demand for NVDA chips in generative AI applications, Nvidia raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter from $7.2 billion to an astonishing $11 billion.
Despite initial skepticism, Nvidia shares have rebounded to $430, and there is a strong possibility of further growth due to the high anticipation surrounding their second-quarter results. Wall Street analysts have set target prices as high as $600, making it an attractive option for contrarian investors.
Li Auto (LI)
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stands out as a top Chinese EV stock to hold for the next five years. Despite a 65% rally this year, the stock still offers attractive prospects. The company’s positive business developments and strong delivery growth, with a 146% year-on-year increase in May, contribute to its sustained rally. Li Auto’s aggressive retail expansion and the introduction of new models like Li L7, Li L8, and Li L9 are driving its stellar delivery performance. The growth trajectory is expected to continue robustly into 2024.
Moreover, Li Auto has established itself as a top performer in the Chinese EV market. With a strong year-to-date increase of 62%, the company’s robust financials and consistent growth in vehicle deliveries have been key factors driving its success. Despite challenges such as pricing wars and inflationary pressures, Li Auto has demonstrated exceptional growth, delivering 52,584 vehicles in Q1, a significant 66% increase from the previous year.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a long position in META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.