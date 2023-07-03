SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

These 3 Stocks Could be the Best Growth Picks Right Now

Not all growth stocks are created equal and these picks are among the most sought-after on the market

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 3, 2023, 4:55 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • These growth picks are among the most sought-after investments in the stock market.
  • Meta Platforms (META): AI’s influence on META stock’s growth potential should not be overlooked.
  • Nvidia (NVDA): Shares may continue to surge on the back of high anticipation for their upcoming second-quarter results.
  • Li Auto (LI): Strong cash flows provide the company with the financial flexibility to invest in product development while expanding globally.
top growth stocks - These 3 Stocks Could be the Best Growth Picks Right Now

Source: Shutterstock

Investing in growth stocks offers the potential for significant gains but also carries higher risks. These stocks, exemplified by the likes of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, have the capacity to deliver substantial percentage increases. However, investing in growth stocks requires careful consideration and understanding of the associated challenges.

Here are my three top picks for growth investments right now.

Meta Platforms (META)

META stock logo is shown on a device screen. Meta is the new corporate name of Facebook.
Source: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has experienced a significant surge in its stock price, surpassing the Nasdaq by more than 100% due to multiple factors. The company’s robust profitability and growth are notable, but its substantial investments in the metaverse also introduce potential risks. Investors should exercise caution and consider these risks, as they were already taken into account in the stock’s valuation last year.

The recent unusual movement in Meta stock is driven by cost-cutting measures, but its revenue growth potential is limited. TikTok‘s success poses a threat, as new challengers can emerge and take market share from Meta.

Meta exhibits strong financial health with impressive profitability and growth trends. With a gross margin of 78.4% and a net margin of 18.27%, Meta outperforms industry averages. Additionally, its three-year revenue growth rate of 20.6% showcases its consistent growth. Expectations suggest that Meta will continue to outpace industry revenue growth rates in the future.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NVDA) logo on a laptop screen trading stock market
Source: FP Creative / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as one of the most prominent stocks in 2023 driven by its association with AI and being a leading chipmaker for AI-focused companies. The stock has experienced a remarkable surge, nearly tripling in value year-to-date and leading to speculation of a potential price decline in the future.

Is it reasonable to expect the upward trend for NVDA to continue? Despite concerns, the answer seems positive. The booming field of artificial intelligence, driven by groundbreaking advancements like OpenAI‘s ChatGPT, is currently dominating the stock market. Businesses are rushing to integrate AI into their operations. In response to the soaring demand for NVDA chips in generative AI applications, Nvidia raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter from $7.2 billion to an astonishing $11 billion.

Despite initial skepticism, Nvidia shares have rebounded to $430, and there is a strong possibility of further growth due to the high anticipation surrounding their second-quarter results. Wall Street analysts have set target prices as high as $600, making it an attractive option for contrarian investors.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto (Li Xiang) brand logo and electric car in store. A Chinese EV(electric vehicle) company
Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stands out as a top Chinese EV stock to hold for the next five years. Despite a 65% rally this year, the stock still offers attractive prospects. The company’s positive business developments and strong delivery growth, with a 146% year-on-year increase in May, contribute to its sustained rally. Li Auto’s aggressive retail expansion and the introduction of new models like Li L7, Li L8, and Li L9 are driving its stellar delivery performance. The growth trajectory is expected to continue robustly into 2024.

Moreover, Li Auto has established itself as a top performer in the Chinese EV market. With a strong year-to-date increase of 62%, the company’s robust financials and consistent growth in vehicle deliveries have been key factors driving its success. Despite challenges such as pricing wars and inflationary pressures, Li Auto has demonstrated exceptional growth, delivering 52,584 vehicles in Q1, a significant 66% increase from the previous year.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a long position in META. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/these-3-stocks-could-be-the-best-growth-picks-right-now/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC