Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the latest news for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, an acquisition offer, public stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is rocketing more than 34% following the release of a positive earnings report.
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares are soaring over 29% without any clear news this morning.
- Deep Medicine Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAQ) stock is surging more than 19% following an update on its merger plans.
- StarTrek (NYSE:SRT) shares are rising over 15% after getting an acquisition offer.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock is increasing more than 13% as a stock offering goes into effect this morning.
- SMX Security Matters (NASDAQ:SMX) shares are gaining over 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock is climbing more than 11% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) shares are getting an over 10% boost this morning.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is jumping more than 10% on Wednesday morning.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are up over 10% today.
10 Top Losers
- Sono (NASDAQ:SEV) stock is plummeting more than 23% after getting a delisting notice.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares are diving over 23% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock is tumbling more than 18% on Wednesday morning.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares are taking an over 15% beating after a bankruptcy filing.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock is dropping more than 14% during early morning trading today.
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares are falling over 14% after announcing a restructuring and a new CEO.
- Zyversa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is sliding more than 14% alongside a stock offering.
- Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) shares are decreasing over 14% with recent insider trading.
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is sliding more than 13% during pre-market trading on Wednesday.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after announcing a public offering.
