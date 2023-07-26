New AI Development Will Blindside Millions. Will You Be One of Them?

On July 27 at 7 pm ET, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry and Luke Lango will reveal a major AI development that will cause a massive disruption to the stock market. Will your money be safe?

Thu, July 27 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Are Chinese EV stocks NIO, LI, XPEV Up Today?

Chinese EV makers continue to glow from optimistic economic commentary and a Volkswagen-Xpeng deal

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Jul 26, 2023, 3:47 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Chinese EV stocks are in the green across the board today.
  • It appears Chinese automakers are still enjoying the gains from a confident meeting of Chinese top brass earlier this week.
  • Chinese EV makers may also be benefitting from a new $700 million investment from Volkswagen (VWAGY) into Xpeng (XPEV).
Chinese EV stocks - Why Are Chinese EV stocks NIO, LI, XPEV Up Today?

Source: Scharfsinn / Shutterstock.com

Chinese EV stocks are all the rage today as companies like Nio (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) continue to ride the good vibes from China’s government earlier this week.

What’s behind today’s jump?

Well, it appears Chinese EV makers are still on cloud 9 following optimistic commentary from China’s Politburo, the country’s highest-ranking decision-making body. Indeed, at a conference, Monday headed by Chairman Xi Jinping, China’s top brass shared some kind words regarding the recovery of the country’s economy.

They agreed the country’s economy performed notably well in the first six months of the year, according to Chinese state news. Officials even pointed to the resilience and potential the Chinese economy possesses,

It wasn’t all peaches and cream — officials acknowledged China’s economy has some weak spots in the form of weak domestic demand, economic risks, and a growingly convoluted macroeconomic environment. They also pointed out the relatively stagnant economic growth from Q2 to Q1 this year in the world’s second-largest economy.

However, the general tone of the meeting was undoubtedly optimistic. Chinese officials even vowed to pursue a more proactive economic policy and assist the country’s capital market, a big win for investor sentiment. Beijing even specifically pointed to high-growth electronics and vehicle industries as areas of intended development in the country.

Chinese EV Sticks Surge on Xpeng-Volkswagen Deal

Chinese EV stocks have boomed following the conference, with some companies recording staggering gains in stock price. Indeed, NIO and Xpeng are the biggest EV winners this week, up 24% and 34%, respectively, since market close last Friday. At the time of writing, NIO and XPEV are up 10.9% and 27%, respectively, heading to the bell.

Not alone, Li Auto is also enjoying some strong gains of late. LI stock is up 5% in the past five days, including a tidy 3.8% boost today.

Xpeng is also enjoying the benefits of a surprise investment from the likes of German auto giant Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY). According to Xpeng Chief Executive Xianpen He, Volkswagen is investing $700 million in the EV start-up.

“The Volkswagen Group and XPeng each brings in highly complementary strengths into this long-term strategic partnership… Since the founding of XPeng, we have been developing full-stack technologies from EV platform to connectivity and [self-driving] software in house. We are excited about the opportunity to contribute our expertise to the strategic partnership and create value for XPeng and our shareholders.”

By and by, Chinese EV makers have had strong years so far in 2023. LI and XPEV are close to doubling their respective share prices year-to-date, while NIO is trending up around 37% since January.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Automotive, Consumer Discretionary, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/why-are-chinese-ev-stocks-nio-li-xpev-up-today-4/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC