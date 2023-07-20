Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Investors are wondering why stocks are down today as the market takes a beating on Thursday for a few reasons.
First off, the stock market isn’t doing so hot as several big companies have released earnings reports today. Many of these reports have failed to impress investors. In turn, that is weighing on their respective markets and is part of why stocks are down today.
Just to provide a few examples, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is falling over 6% this morning after its outlook left investors wanting more. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also didn’t help out markets today with an almost 5% drop after Elon Musk warned that vehicle production would slow in third quarter. Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock is also falling about 14% on missed earnings and a regulatory review.
Let’s get into how this is affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Indices Down Today
- Starting us off is the S&P 500, which is down 0.1% as of Thursday morning.
- Next on our list is the Nasdaq with the exchange seeing a 0.4% drop this morning.
- The SmallCap 2000 is also down 0.8% as of this writing.
On the flip side of that, the Dow Jones is actually up .5% as of Thursday morning. Also, the S&P 500 VIX is seeing a 1.2% gain as of this writing.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news for today are in the right place!
We have all of the hottest stock market coverage that traders are going to want to know about on Thursday! Among that is what’s pulling NFLX stock down today, the news hitting TSLA shares this morning and what’s going on with shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock today. Investors can learn more about these matters by checking out the links below!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- NFLX Stock Alert: The Real Reason Netflix Is Down Today
- Roth Capital Just Issued a HUGE Warning on Tesla (TSLA) Stock
- NVDA Stock Alert; Wolfe Research Just Gave Nvidia a Big Vote of Confidence
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.