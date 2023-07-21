Why Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Down Today?

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is sliding lower on Friday after the used-car retailer’s shares were downgraded by Piper Sandler.
That downgrade has analyst Alexander Potter dropping shares of CVNA stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. For the record, the analyst consensus rating for shares is a “reduce” rating based on 21 opinions.
Despite the downgrade, Potter did raise his price target for CVNA stock from $29 per share to $48. That represents a potential 2.7% upside from its prior closing price yesterday. For comparison, the analyst consensus price prediction for CVNA stock is $40.83 per share.
What’s Behind the New CVNA Stock Rating
Here’s what Potter said about CVNA stock in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“We upgraded CVNA last September on the basis the company was trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value due to bankruptcy risk — which we thought was unlikely. Now that the bankruptcy scare has abated, and the stock has risen to $47, we believe CVNA is approaching a fair valuation […] Chasing the stock higher would necessitate an upward revision to CVNA’s long-term used vehicle market share expectations, which we do not believe recent results substantiate.”
CVNA stock is down 1.2% as of Friday morning but is up 909.3% year-to-date (YTD) as of yesterday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.