Why Is Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Stock Up 70% Today?

ELBM is supply LG Energy Solution with cobalt for batteries

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 25, 2023, 8:13 am EDT

  • Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) stock is up on a cobalt supply agreement.
  • It signed a five-year deal for 19,000 tons with LG Energy Solution.
  • This builds on a previous agreement signed in September 2022.
ELBM Stock - Why Is Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Stock Up 70% Today?

Source: Shutterstock

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock is on the rise Tuesday as the company’s shares continue to rally on a cobalt supply agreement.

According to a press release from Electra Battery Materials, it has extended a supply agreement for battery-grade cobalt with LG Energy Solution. That will see it supply the lithium-ion battery maker with 19,000 tons of cobalt over a five-year period.

The agreement between the two companies starts in 2025 and builds on a previous one announced in September 2022. The battery0-grade cobalt in this deal will come from the Toronto, Ontario mine, which is the only cobalt mine in North America.

Trent Mell, CEO of Electra Battery Materials, said the following about the agreement with LG Energy Solution.

“LG Energy Solution continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the electric vehicle supply chain through its investments in Ontario and active collaboration with Canadian companies developing critical minerals and battery materials.”

ELBM Stock Movement

Electra Battery Materials already saw its stock rally yesterday when the supply agreement was announced. That saw about 850,000 shares change hands, as compared to its daily average of around 109,000 shares. That also resulted in a 21.8% boost to its stock price.

ELBM stock is seeing even more movement on Tuesday morning with some 6 million shares being traded. For the record, that has the stock up 70% as of this writing.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

