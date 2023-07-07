“This Overlooked Industry Is a 1,000% Backdoor Into the AI Megatrend”

Why Is iMedia Brands (IMBI) Stock Down 13% Today?

IMBI stock is being delisted

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 7, 2023, 9:00 am EDT

  • Imedia Brands (IMBI) stock is falling alongside a delisting notice.
  • Shares of IMBI stock will stop trading when markets open on Monday.
  • This is in connection to its recent bankruptcy filing.
IMBI Stock - Why Is iMedia Brands (IMBI) Stock Down 13% Today?

Source: shutterstock.com/Gaurav Paswan

Imedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company revealed it received a new delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange.

The Listing Qualifications Department for the Nasdaq Exchange is delisting shares of IMBI stock and the company’s 8.5% senior notes due 2026. It’s taking this action after iMedia Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy near the end of June.

This isn’t the first time that iMedia Brands has received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq. It was also sent notices on May 3, 2023, and June 16, 2023. Those notices were due to the company not filing earnings results in a timely manner.

What This Means for IMBI Stock

With the Nasdaq’s latest decision, shares of IMBI stock and the 8.5% senior notes due 2026 will stop trading next week. When markets open on Monday, the Nasdaq will make the necessary filings to remove the stock from its exchange.

Imedia Brands notes that its bankruptcy filing allows the company to continue its exploration of strategic alternatives. That means it will continue to prepare for a sale of the company using Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

As far as stock movement this morning goes, around 1.6 million shares of IMBI have changed hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 5 million shares. With that movement comes a 12.6% drop in the price of IMBI shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

