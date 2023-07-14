Why Is Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Stock Up 16% Today?

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock is on the rise Friday after the company completed a successful test of its lunar lander.
This test covers the company’s Nova-C lunar lander. With this, Intuitive Machines has confirmed several aspects of the device. That includes its ‘flight software, flight avionics, liquid oxygen and liquid Methane loading, high-pressure helium system performance, propulsion system complete functionality, and culminating in a hot fire of the Nova-C main engine.”
The test run of the lunar lander took place at the Small Vehicle Engine Verification Facility at the Houston Spaceport. It is the most comprehensive test done to date and provides the best data for the company, outside of flying the vehicle in space.
Steve Altemus, co-founder, president and CEO of Intuitive Machines, said the following about the lunar land test.
“This test run represents a crucial step forward in validating the performance of the entire Nova-C lunar lander system on its way to the Moon. The technical excellence the Intuitive Machines team showed during this comprehensive test has propelled the Company closer to delivering Nova-C to Florida for launch.”
LUNR Stock Movement Today
With the successful test of the lunar lander, LUNR stock is getting extra attention today. As of this writing, more than 1.8 million shares of Intuitive Machines stock have changed hands. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 802,000 shares.
LUNR stock is up 15.6% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.