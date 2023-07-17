Why Is Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Stock Down 90% Today?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock is taking a massive beating on Monday as the company prepares for an ADS ratio change.
According to a filing from Quoin Pharmaceuticals, the company is enacting an ADS ratio change that will switch its stock from 1 for 5,000 shares to 1 for 6,000 shares. This is the equivalent of a 1-for-12 reverse stock split.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals expects this ADS ratio change to go into effect on or around July 18. The stock is dropping ahead of that, which isn’t too unexpected as traders often react this way to reverse stock splits.
What’s Behind the QNRX ADS Ratio Change?
Quoin Pharmaceuticals is enacting this ratio change to boost the price of QNRX stock. It’s doing so to meet the minimum listing requirements to remain on the Nasdaq Exchange. Currently, its shares are trading below the $1 minimum bid price.
News of the ADS ratio change brings with it heavy trading of QNRX stock as investors sell their shares. As of this writing, more than 628,000 shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump over its daily average trading volume of about 21,000 shares.
QNRX stock is down 90% as of Monday morning.
