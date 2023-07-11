Why Is Roku Stock Up 11% Today?

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) dazzled investors amid another soft session on Wall Street Tuesday. Catalyzing sentiment was management’s announcement of a first-of-its-kind partnership with e-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Viewers of the number one streaming platform in North America can now purchase products from Shopify merchants directly from their television through Roku Action Ads. Fundamentally, ROKU stock still remains challenged though it may have become more intriguing.
When seeing an ad from a Shopify merchant, viewers only need to press “OK” on their Roku remote to gain more information about the product. Further, if interested, viewers can purchase the item directly by checking out with Roku Pay, the underlying company’s payments platform. Following completion of the purchase, viewers can then return to their program.
Also, consumers will receive an email confirmation of their order from the merchant once the transaction has been processed. Because of the seamless integration between the advertising protocol and the check-out process, ROKU stock initially jumped to a 13% gain. At the time of writing, ROKU shares are up about 11%. SHOP stock, on the other hand, moved about 2% higher in the early afternoon hours.
“Bringing a Shopify purchase experience to television for merchants is an industry first, and innovation opportunities like these are precisely the reason I came to Roku,” said in part Peter Hamilton, Senior Director of Ad Innovation at Roku.
ROKU Stock Faces Headwinds but Also Promising Developments
Other prominent voices behind the Roku-Shopify partnership also expressed their excitement over the deal, citing the frictionless path between passive viewership and active engagement. Still, it would be remiss not to point out that ROKU stock faces hurdles in its bid for relevancy.
Conspicuously, even with the upside performance of the streaming platform — shares have gained about 87% so far this year — ROKU stock is still down almost 12% in the trailing 365 days. Trading hands at under $76, it’s a far cry from the time when ROKU was hurdling toward the $500 level in 2021. When Covid-19 restrictions faded, once-popular home entertainment platforms went by the wayside in favor of “revenge travel.”
Financially as well, ROKU stock sits in a challenging spot. In 2021, the underlying company posted net income of $242 million. Last year, Roku suffered a net loss of $498 million. In the first quarter of this year, it printed red ink of $194 million on the bottom line.
At the same time, ROKU stock also intrigues because of broader consumer market implications. Recently, Bloomberg reported that used-car prices fell 4.2% in June, their biggest monthly drop since the early days of the pandemic.
Such a framework suggests a disinflationary environment may be brewing, boding well for consumers. Still, prospective investors will also want to watch the Federal Reserve as the central bank may impart a significant impact on labor market resilience.
Why It Matters
According to TipRanks, Wall Street analysts peg ROKU stock as a consensus moderate buy. This assessment breaks down as 10 “buys,” six “holds,” and three “sells.” Overall, the experts’ average price target lands at $68.83, implying more than 8% downside risk.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.