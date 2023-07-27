Why Is Yellow (YELL) Stock Down 27% Today?

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock is falling on Thursday as reports claim the transportation company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
According to these reports, Yellow may seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week. Yellow was already bailed out once by the U.S. government back in 2020 through a $700 million pandemic relief loan.
Also not helping out Yellow is ongoing negotiations with members of the Teamsters union. That’s affecting its business negatively. Also, some customers are pausing shipments to the U.S. trucking company as they fear an upcoming bankruptcy filing could result in lost wares.
When Reuters asked Yellow about a potential bankruptcy filing, the company gave them this statement.
“As previously stated, in keeping with the fiduciary responsibility of the company’s executives, the company continues to prepare for a range of contingencies.”
What This Means For YELL Stock
A bankruptcy filing would be bad news for investors in YELL stock. It would no doubt cause the company’s shares to lose value. If the filing is received negativly enough, it could also result in shares being delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange.
With today’s news comes strong trading of YELL stock as investors sell shares. As of this writing, more than 500,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 2 million shares.
YELL stock is down 26.5% as of Thursday morning.
