Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start off the day right with an overview of all the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Thursday!
We’ve got loads of earnings reports to go over this morning as companies release results for the second quarter of 2023.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) stock is rocketing close to 31% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares are soaring more than 28% alongside positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) stock is surging nearly 26% after its recent public debut.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares are rising over 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Aurora Tech (NASDAQ:ATAK) stock is gaining almost 18% following insider buying.
- EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares are increasing close to 18% despite a lack of news on Thursday.
- Mallinckrodt (NYSEMKT:MNK) stock is climbing more than 17% on Thursday morning.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares are jumping over 14% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock is getting a nearly 14% boost after releasing its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are up more than 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock is plummeting over 24% on reports the company is preparing for bankruptcy.
- National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) shares are diving more than 21% after announcing a partnership with Walmart will end (NYSE:WMT)
- iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) stock is tumbling over 20% without any clear news.
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares are taking a more than 18% beating with the release of its preliminary Q2 earnings.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) stock is heading over 15% lower after releasing its Q2 earnings.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares are decreasing almost 14% as it also released its Q2 earnings report today.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock is dropping more than 10% despite beating Q2 estimates.
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares are slipping close to 10% on Thursday morning.
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) stock is dipping over 9% after releasing its Q2 2023 earnings.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% after a rival scooped up a deal from under it.
