WRNT Stock: 7 Things to Know as Warrantee Starts Trading

Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is on the move Wednesday after the marketing and market research technology company’s shares started trading publicly yesterday.
Let’s get into everything investors need to know about the Warrantee IPO and what the company is all about below!
What To Know About WRNT Stock
- Shares of WRNT stock started trading yesterday with an IPO price of $4 per American Depositary Share (ADS).
- Those ADS are at a one-for-one ratio with the company’s common stock.
- The IPO included 2.4 million shares and has the company raising $9.6 million from the offering.
- These funds will be used for hiring additional employees, conducting promotional activities, general advertising and promotion, as well as working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Warrantee is a Japanese company that was founded in 2013 that offers targeted marketing campaigns to sponsors.
- Its marketing campaign services focus on a trinity model, which connects corporate sponsors, campaign participants, and the company.
- This has it developing market campaigns that are designed to benefit all three of these stakeholders.
WRNT stock is seeing strong trading today with some 6.5 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the 3.9 million shares that were traded yesterday. It also has the company’s stock up 13.5% as of Wednesday morning.
