SPOT Stock Alert: Can Spotify Really Rally 28% From Here?

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) stock is on the move Wednesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black upgraded shares after the company’s latest earnings report.
The Deutsche Bank analyst upgraded SPOT stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating today. To put that in perspective, the analyst consensus rating for SPOT shares is a “moderate buy” based on 21 opinions.
To go along with this upgrade, Black also increased his price target for SPOT stock to $180 per share. That represents a potential upside of 25% over the next year. It’s also above the analyst consensus price prediction of $165.40 per share for SPOT.
What’s Behind the Bullish Upgrade for SPOT Stock
Here’s what the Deutsche Bank analyst said about SPOT in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:
“While we think improved headline royalty rates are unlikely, we do think lower per-stream guarantees on the ad-supported side and perhaps higher marketplace commitments remain a real possibility, which could potentially present a gross margin upside catalyst from the 4Q onward.”
Black’s upgrade for SPOT stock comes despite an earnings miss. The company’s EPS and revenue came in at -1.55 euros and 3.18 billion euros, respectively. Both of those failed to reach Wall Street’s estimates of -0.58 euros per share and 3.2 billion euros. That sent shares lower yesterday, which Deutsche Bank argues makes for a good entry point into shares.
SPOT stock is up 1.4% as of Wednesday morning and up 71.4% since the start of the year.
There’s even more stock market news that traders will want to read about below!
We have breakdowns of all the biggest stock market stories worth reading about on Wednesday! A few examples of that include why shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA), Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) stock are on the move today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- BA Stock Alert: Q2 Jet Deliveries Boost Boeing
- Why Is Snap (SNAP) Stock Down 17% Today?
- Why Is MaxLinear (MXL) Stock Down 28% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.