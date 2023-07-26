BA Stock Alert: Q2 Jet Deliveries Boost Boeing

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is flying high on Wednesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2023.
One of the big wins for BA stockholders is the company’s jet deliveries during the quarter. The company was able to boost its 737 production to 38 per month while increasing 787 production to four jets per month. This saw Boeing deliver 136 jets in Q2 2023 as compared to 121 deliveries in Q2 2022.
That resulted in Boeing reporting adjusted EPS of -82 cents for the period. While that seems bad, it’s better than the -89 cents per share Wall Street was expecting, even if it’s worse than the -37 cents per share reported the same time last year.
Adding to this is the company’s revenue of $19.75 billion. That’s another boon to BA stock next to analysts’ revenue estimate of $18.57 billion. It also represents an 18% increase year-over-year (YOY) from $16.68 billion in Q2 2022.
What’s Next for BA Stock?
Dave Calhoun, President and CEO of Boeing, provided the following insight into the company’s plans:
“While we have more work ahead, we are making progress in our recovery and driving stability in our factories and the supply chain to meet our customer commitments. With demand strong, we’re steadily increasing our production rates across key programs and growing investments in our people, products and technologies.”
BA stock is up 3.3% as of Wednesday morning and up 9.6% year-to-date (YTD) as of yesterday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.