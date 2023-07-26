Dish Network (DISH) Stock Dips Despite Amazon Partnership

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after the company signed a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
With this partnership, Dish Network is offering its Boost Infinite service through the e-commerce platform. That covers its Infinite Unlimited wireless plan and includes exclusive offers for members of Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime members that purchase the Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit through the U.S. Amazon store will get a 20% discount off the $25 retail price. They will also get a $25 bill credit toward their first month of service.
Jeremy McCarty, Head of Boost Infinite, said the following about the partnership with Amazon:
“Amazon is the perfect place to offer this Boost Infinite exclusive deal, making it easy for Prime members to purchase our SIM kit online, with an exclusive 20% discount, and activate their postpaid wireless service without setting foot in a store […] It’s a different approach to wireless, elevating the customer experience and keeping things simple.”
DISH Stock Movement Today
DISH stock isn’t seeing strong trading with news of the partnership with Amazon. As of this writing, around 6 million shares have changed hands. That still has a ways to go before it reaches the company’s daily average trading volume of about 13.7 million shares.
DISH stock is also down 1.4% as of Wednesday morning and down 46.1% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.