New AI Development Will Blindside Millions. Will You Be One of Them?

On July 27 at 7 pm ET, Louis Navellier, Eric Fry and Luke Lango will reveal a major AI development that will cause a massive disruption to the stock market. Will your money be safe?

Thu, July 27 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Dish Network (DISH) Stock Dips Despite Amazon Partnership

DISH stock is slipping despite Boost Infinite coming to Amazon

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 26, 2023, 9:56 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Dish Network (DISH) stock is on the move after signing a partnership with Amazon (AMZN).
  • This brings its Boost Infinite service to the e-commerce platform.
  • It also includes exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members.
DISH Stock - Dish Network (DISH) Stock Dips Despite Amazon Partnership

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after the company signed a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

With this partnership, Dish Network is offering its Boost Infinite service through the e-commerce platform. That covers its Infinite Unlimited wireless plan and includes exclusive offers for members of Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime members that purchase the Boost Infinite Unlimited SIM kit through the U.S. Amazon store will get a 20% discount off the $25 retail price. They will also get a $25 bill credit toward their first month of service.

Jeremy McCarty, Head of Boost Infinite, said the following about the partnership with Amazon:

“Amazon is the perfect place to offer this Boost Infinite exclusive deal, making it easy for Prime members to purchase our SIM kit online, with an exclusive 20% discount, and activate their postpaid wireless service without setting foot in a store […] It’s a different approach to wireless, elevating the customer experience and keeping things simple.”

DISH Stock Movement Today

DISH stock isn’t seeing strong trading with news of the partnership with Amazon. As of this writing, around 6 million shares have changed hands. That still has a ways to go before it reaches the company’s daily average trading volume of about 13.7 million shares.

DISH stock is also down 1.4% as of Wednesday morning and down 46.1% since the start of the year.

Investors keeping track of all the hottest stock market news today are in luck!

We’re offering up coverage of all the biggest stock market stories worth reading about on Wednesday! That includes what to know about Surf Air Mobility going public, an analyst upgrade for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) stock and Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock rising alongside earnings. You can catch up on all of this news at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Wednesday

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Communications

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/07/dish-network-dish-stock-dips-despite-amazon-partnership/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC