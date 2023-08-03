“This AI Panic Could Change Everything”

It’s an event that’s guaranteed to happen on August 23. One week before the panic begins, Eric Fry will be sharing his blueprint for turning this AI panic into 1,000% profit potential.

Wed, August 16 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Cryptos to Sell Now If You Think a Hard Landing Is Coming

These digital assets could get killed by volatility

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 15, 2023, 5:36 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • These cryptocurrencies may face an ongoing decline towards eventual extinction.
  • Fetch.ai (FET-USD): The core blockchain employs self-directed AI agents for transactions.
  • Dogecoin (DOGE-USD): This token’s practical uses are limited, and Twitter integration hype remains speculative.
  • Axis Infinity (AXS-USD): Intensified regulatory attention and classification uncertainties have triggered notable value deterioration for this initiative.
  • Investors are better off tossing these coins now when they can.
cryptocurrencies to sell - 3 Cryptos to Sell Now If You Think a Hard Landing Is Coming

Source: MP Art / Shutterstock.com

While investors typically avoid selling cryptocurrencies due to contrarian strategies yielding limited long-term gains, adopting this approach can be lucrative in the short term. The crypto market is rife with dubious tokens, scams, and unfulfilled commitments. Shorting speculative cryptos involves lower risk compared to shorting major mainstream stocks or investing in solid crypto projects.

While major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH thrive, numerous smaller digital assets face challenges, leading to a divide between prominent and lesser-known cryptos. Given the fragmented and volatile nature of the crypto market, we present three cryptos to consider selling now before potential declines.

Fetch.ai (FET-USD)

Fetch.ai crypto currency digital payment system blockchain concept, Fetch.ai price predictions
Source: karnoff / Shutterstock.com

Fetch.ai (FET-USD) is an AI-based decentralized network enabling interactions among autonomous economic agents, applicable in various sectors like smart cities, supply chain management, and decentralized finance. As demand for AI-driven innovations rises, tokens like Fetch.ai gain significance. FET token, within the Fetch.ai ecosystem, recently surged by 90% in a month, now trading at 43 cents with a market cap of $356 million, placing it as the 113th top cryptocurrency.

Fetch.AI, distinct from OpenAI or ChatGPT, is capitalizing on a broader trend. As the 139th cryptocurrency by market cap, it has surged over 15%, with a peak of 21% in a day. This contributes to a 269% yearly rise and a 529% rebound from late November lows. Despite this growth, Fetch.AI still lags by 73% from its 2021 peak. Previous highs at $1.26 stand around 269% higher from its current level.

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD)

Dogecoin (DOGE) shiba meme coins
Source: siberian_horse / Shutterstock.com

In an unexpected shift, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) has surged from weakest to top performer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand announcement led to a 322% spike in trading volume on July 24th and a 5.1% DOGE price rise. Its value seems linked to sentiment and headlines, akin to meme coins. The long-term outlook remains uncertain and risky, urging caution for potential investors.

Dogecoin’s downsides extend beyond inflation; its blockchain lacks smart contracts, restricting DeFi and NFT integration. Most experts recommend selling due to these limitations, fueling 2023 skepticism.

Currently, DOGE trades at 0.76 cents, significantly down from its all-time high of 74 cents in May 2021. Despite occasional spikes, like reaching 13 cents last November, DOGE’s price tends to fall. Due to its instability, it’s recommended to avoid Dogecoin and consider selling it.

Axis Infinity (AXS-USD)

The logo for Axie Infinity (AXS) is displayed on a cellphone screen.
Source: TongRoRo / Shutterstock.com

Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) gained crypto market notice, yet recent regulatory focus sparked worry among token holders. AXS fell 36% in two weeks in June, nearing two-year lows, signifying waning investor faith due to SEC’s security classification.

As Axie Infinity’s token values fall, the game becomes less attractive for newcomers. They’d need to buy Axies to earn lower-value SLP and AXS units. In 2022, player count plunged nearly 85%, from 63,240 in January to 8,950 in June, mirroring AXS’s 80% price drop.

Once a crypto standout, AXS now faces uncertainty. P2E dapps’ appeal fades, Axie’s hack last year and SEC’s security classification harm its outlook. Axie’s ecosystem weakened after a massive $615 million dollar cyber theft in March 2022. The SEC’s potential security classification worsened its value decline amid regulatory pressures. With U.S. court decisions pending, AXS’s future demand and liquidity remain uncertain.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Financial, Fintech

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/08/3-cryptos-to-sell-now-if-you-think-a-hard-landing-is-coming/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC