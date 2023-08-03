SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

3 Tech Stocks the Big Money Is Tapping Into Now

The valuations of many tech stocks are attractive at this point

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 23, 2023, 4:51 pm EDT

Advertisement

  • Here are three of the top tech stocks to buy and hold now.
  • ServiceNow (NOW): JPMorgan and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund invested more capital in NOW.
  • Amazon.com (AMZN): Last quarter, institutions bought far more shares of AMZN stock than they sold.
  • Allegro Microsystems (ALGM): About 218 institutions bought ALGM stock last quarter.
tech stocks to buy - 3 Tech Stocks the Big Money Is Tapping Into Now

Source: whiteMocca / Shutterstock

After a rough few months, I’m finding a good deal of top tech stocks to buy. Especially with a lot of negativity priced in, including fears of higher interest rates. Helping, the Federal Reserve has signaled that it’s largely done raising rates, and inflation has been easing in recent months. That being said, it’s a great time to hunt for top tech stocks to buy, including the three I’m diving into below.

Tech Stocks to Buy: ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow office building in Silicon Valley;
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Institutional interest in ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) spiked last quarter. For example, State Street acquired 158,165 more shares, while Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank acquired 364,020. Even JPMorgan added 56,848 shares. Also increasing its stake in NOW last quarter was Fisher Asset Management, which acquired 63,726 more shares. Fisher Asset Management is owned by the renowned, multi-billionaire investor, Ken Fisher.

Moreover, according to investment bank Baird, NOW reported record second-quarter financial results in July, and the company is benefiting from strong spending by the federal government. Finally, NOW has introduced multiple, new software offerings which can, at customers’ request, be equipped with generative AI. These new products are likely to cause the growth of the company’s top and bottom lines to meaningfully accelerate over the medium term and the long term, making it one of the best tech stocks to buy.

Amazon (AMZN)

Closeup of the Amazon logo at Amazon campus in Palo Alto, California. The Palo Alto location hosts A9 Search, Amazon Web Services, and Amazon Game Studios teams. AMZN stock
Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

In Q2, institutions bought 333,390,875 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock, and sold 185,694,691 shares of the name. So it’s clear that the purchases of AMZN far outweighed the sales of it. Among the heavy buyers were T. Rowe Price, which added 27.245 million shares, Morgan Stanley, which scooped up 13.187 million shares, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), which. bought more than four million shares. Meanwhile, on Aug. 21, investment bank Wedbush added AMZN stock to its “Best Ideas List.” The bank believes that Amazon’s  “core business is now well positioned,” as the growth of its largest units is “stabilizing.”

Allegro Microsystems (ALGM)

Tech stocks: Double exposure of man's hands holding and using a phone and financial graph drawing. tech stocks
Source: Peshkova / Shutterstock

Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) develops “power and sensing semiconductors for automotive, industrial and other markets,” according to Investor’s Business DailyThe company is highly leveraged to the rapidly growing automotive and clean energy sectors. In Q2, institutions acquired 9.16 million shares of ALGM stock and sold 8.49 million shares of the name. Moreover, 218 institutions bought shares, while only 141 sold them. Among large banks, JPMorgan acquired 190, 595  shares, State Street obtained 186,549 shares, and Morgan Stanley bought 447,634 shares. Last quarter, Allegro’s top line climbed 28% versus the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, its earnings per share soared 63% year-over-year to 39 cents. The company’s automotive revenue jumped roughly 30% year-over-year. Its industrial sales, which includes its revenue from clean energy companies,  soared 70% YOY.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer’s wife was long NOWThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Technology

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/08/3-tech-stocks-the-big-money-is-tapping-into-now/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC