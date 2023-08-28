Crowdstrike (CRWD) Stock Falls on Morgan Stanley Downgrade

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is falling on Monday after the cloud company’s shares were downgraded.
Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala is behind this news, dropping CRWD stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for CRWD shares is “moderate buy” based on 41 opinions.
To go along with that downgrade, the Morgan Stanley analysts also dropped their price target for CRWD stock from $178 per share to $167 per share. Even so, that still represents a potential upside of 11.6% for the shares. However, it is below the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $178.88 per share.
Why The Downgrade For CRWD Stock?
Here’s what Fodderwala said in a note to clients obtained by CNBC.
“We are cautious [on] CRWD ahead of FQ2 earnings this week as consensus estimates for 2H/CY24 rebound appear high in light of a more difficult demand environment. Another cut to consensus CY23/24 annual recurring revenue estimates seems likely, while risk-reward seems more balanced now.”
Alongside this downgrade comes some 1.6 million shares of CRWD stock changing hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 3.7 million shares. Investors will also note that CRWD shares are down 2.3% on Monday morning. Despite that, the shares are still up 41.5% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.