CVS Stock Alert: Blue Shield of California Ditches CVS for Mark Cuban

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock is taking a beating on Thursday after health insurance company Blue Shield revealed plans to switch away from its pharmacies.
Blue Shield, which is a non-profit health insurer, is mostly dropping CVS Health as its preferred pharmacy in California. Instead, it’s replacing the pharmacy chain with Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy company Cost Plus Drug Company and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Pharmacy.
Blue Shield is changing its preferred pharmacies in an attempt to save more money on drug costs. It claims that doing so will result in $500 million in annual savings. However, some specialty drugs and complex medications will still be handled by CVS Health in the state.
Cuban said the following about the Blue Shield news in a statement to CNBC.
“I think all payers realize that now that Cost Plus has made the price of medications transparent. Providers and patients can see what prices should be, and the entire industry will have to adjust. Other than the big three [health insurers] we will be in discussions with all other payers.”
What This Means For CVS Stock
Investors obviously aren’t happy about CVS Health losing a large portion of its pharmacy business in California. That’s led to heavy trading of the stock today with investors selling shares. This has some 12 million units on the move this morning, as compared to its daily average of 8.9 million shares.
Today’s news could also be an early warning for CVS investors. If online pharmacies continue to offer cheaper prices, it’s possible other health insurance companies will switch to them. That would likely cause further drops in CVS shares.
CVS stock is down 10.5% as of Thursday morning and is down 29.9% since the start of the year.
