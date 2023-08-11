FSR Stock Alert: What to Know About the New Fisker Ronin EV

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is in the news Friday after the company provided customers with more details about the upcoming Fisker Ronin Super GT EV.
Let’s get into everything customers, as well as investors in FSR stock, need to know about the Fisker Ronin Super GT EV below!
Fisker Ronin EV Details
- The Fisker Ronin Super GT will be a limited run with only 999 of the EVs being made.
- With that restricted number of cars comes an expensive price tag of $385,000.
- Preorders for the EV started on Aug. 3 with a $2,000 deposit.
- Customers also have the option of reserving a second Fisker Ronin Super GT with a $1,000 refundable deposit.
- Fisker is expecting the convertible to have a range of 600 miles.
- The car will make use of integrated battery cells alongside an aluminum space frame to achieve this range.
- Fisker’s focus on lightweight materials for the Ronin Super GT includes 23-inch carbon fiber wheels.
- It’ll also be sporting a top speed of 170 mph, as well as a zero to 60 mph time of just two seconds.
- Drivers of the EV will also benefit from a 17.1-inch high-resolution screen and an instrument cluster.
- It plans to start deliveries of the EV in the second half of 2025.
Here’s what Fisker founder, Chairman, and CEO Henrik Fisker said about the Ronin Super GT.
“The Fisker Rōnin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future. Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity.”
FSR stock is down slightly as of Friday morning.
