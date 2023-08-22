LJIM ETF Set to Shutter as Investors Give Up on Jim Cramer Stocks

The market will have one fewer exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Sept. 11, when the Long Cramer Tracker ETF (BATS:LJIM) ceases to trade. The LJIM ETF has only been active for five months, but over this time, it has only garnered $1.3 million in investments. The lack of interest in this fund has forced Tuttle Capital Management’s (the company that launched the ETF) hand in closing the fund.
In a press release, Tuttle pointed out, “We started LJIM in order to facilitate a conversation with Jim Cramer around his stock picks as the other side to the Short Cramer ETF … unfortunately, Mr. Cramer and CNBC have been unwilling to engage in dialogue and instead have chosen to ignore the funds, therefore there is no reason to keep the long side going. Going forward we will just focus on the short side.”
Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this news today.
The LJIM ETF Is No More
To be sure, CNBC legend Jim Cramer can be a divisive figure in the world of financial media. His outspoken nature means when he screams into a camera that Bear Stearns is “FINE!” weeks before it collapses, those sorts of clips live on the internet forever. Thus, inverse Cramer ETFs have proliferated, with many looking to put some money into shorting what Cramer thinks are solid picks.
The Long Jim Cramer ETF sought to provide investors with another option. Investors could go with the tide and invest alongside Cramer, who clearly has his list of long-term favorites, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). However, it just didn’t appeal to many investors.
In my view, this move to shutter the ETF is unsurprising, considering the lack of input from Jim Cramer and his team.
