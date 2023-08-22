SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

LJIM ETF Set to Shutter as Investors Give Up on Jim Cramer Stocks

Jim Cramer fans will have one less tool on Sept. 11

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 22, 2023, 2:00 pm EDT

  • The Long Cramer Tracker ETF (LJIM) will be a thing of the past, as of Sept. 11.
  • This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracked Jim Cramer’s picks in a long-only fashion.
  • Short Cramer ETFs appear to be of key interest to investors, with little interest in the long side of this trade.
Source: a katz / Shutterstock.com

The market will have one fewer exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Sept. 11, when the Long Cramer Tracker ETF (BATS:LJIM) ceases to trade. The LJIM ETF has only been active for five months, but over this time, it has only garnered $1.3 million in investments. The lack of interest in this fund has forced Tuttle Capital Management’s (the company that launched the ETF) hand in closing the fund.

In a press release, Tuttle pointed out, “We started LJIM in order to facilitate a conversation with Jim Cramer around his stock picks as the other side to the Short Cramer ETF … unfortunately, Mr. Cramer and CNBC have been unwilling to engage in dialogue and instead have chosen to ignore the funds, therefore there is no reason to keep the long side going. Going forward we will just focus on the short side.”

Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this news today.

The LJIM ETF Is No More

To be sure, CNBC legend Jim Cramer can be a divisive figure in the world of financial media. His outspoken nature means when he screams into a camera that Bear Stearns is “FINE!” weeks before it collapses, those sorts of clips live on the internet forever. Thus, inverse Cramer ETFs have proliferated, with many looking to put some money into shorting what Cramer thinks are solid picks.

The Long Jim Cramer ETF sought to provide investors with another option. Investors could go with the tide and invest alongside Cramer, who clearly has his list of long-term favorites, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). However, it just didn’t appeal to many investors.

In my view, this move to shutter the ETF is unsurprising, considering the lack of input from Jim Cramer and his team.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

