SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

MNK Stock Alert: Mallinckrodt Files for Bankruptcy Again

MNK plans to file in the next few days

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 23, 2023, 10:10 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Mallinckrodt (MNK) stock is dropping alongside plans for another bankruptcy filing.
  • This would mark its second bankruptcy in less than three years.
  • The company is entering bankruptcy as part of a restructuring agreement.
MNK Stock - MNK Stock Alert: Mallinckrodt Files for Bankruptcy Again

Source: Room's Studio / Shutterstock

Mallinckrodt (NYSEMKT:MNK) stock isn’t doing so hot on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company gets ready for another bankruptcy filing.

A press release from Mallinckrodt notes that it’s going to file for bankruptcy in the coming days. The company says it is doing so as part of a restructuring agreement with first and second-lien debt holders, as well as the Opioid Master Disbursement Trust II.

Mallinckrodt says this agreement comes with several benefits for the company. That includes reducing funded debt by $1.9 billion, increasing free cash flow generation, extending its maturity runway, and better positioning the company for long-term success.

Siggi Olafsson, president and CEO of Mallinckrodt, said the following in a news release:

“After several months of constructive discussions, we are pleased to have reached this agreement with our key stakeholders, which will enable Mallinckrodt to better align our balance sheet with our current business plan.”

Not MNK’s First Bankruptcy

Investors following Mallinckrodt will note that this isn’t the first time the company has filed for bankruptcy. In fact, it’s not even the first time in recent years. The company also filed for bankruptcy less than three years ago.

Since then, Mallinckrodt has continued to feel pressure from falling business and other issues. Among these is a $1.7 billion settlement in connection to a lawsuit concerning the opioid crisis in the U.S.

MNK stock is down 10% as of Wednesday morning and is down 98.1% since the start of the year.

Traders looking for even more of the biggest stock market stories on Wednesday will want to keep reading!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about today! Our coverage includes why shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) stock, and Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock are on the move today. You can read up on all of these matters at the links below!

More Wednesday Stock Market News

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Biotech, Healthcare

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/08/mnk-stock-alert-mallinckrodt-files-for-bankruptcy-again/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC