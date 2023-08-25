NFLX Stock Alert: Netflix Just Scored a New Upgrade

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is in the news Friday after the video streaming service got a new upgrade from Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould.
That upgrade has the Loop Capital analyst bumping NFLX stock up from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for NFLX shares is “moderate buy” based on 38 opinions.
In addition to this, Gould increased the firm’s price target for NFLX from $425 per share to $500 per share. That represents an almost 23% potential upside for the stock over the next 12 months. Additionally, it’s a bullish price prediction next to the analysts’ consensus of $428.62 per share.
What’s Behind The NFLX Stock Upgrade
According to the Loop Capital analyst, there are a few reasons that Netflix is set for success over the next year. That includes its ability to better withstand the ongoing writer and actor strike. This is due to the streaming company’s collection of still unreleased content.
To go along with that, Gould also believes the ongoing strikes will benefit streaming services. He claims it will further the fall of traditional TV. Netflix is also set to benefit from this as rival streaming services increase prices while reducing content spending, Seeking Alpha notes.
Following today’s upgrade, shares of NFLX stock are up 2.2% this morning. Investors will also note that the streaming company’s shares are up 41% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.