NIO Stock Alert: Citi Raises Price Target to $19.20

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday after Citi analyst Jeff Chung weighed in on the EV company’s shares.
In a recent note to clients, Chung reiterated his “buy” rating for shares of NIO stock. That’s a bullish stance to take on NIO compared to the analysts’ consensus rating of “hold” which is based on 10 opinions.
In addition to that reiterated rating, the Citi analyst increased his price target for NIO stock from $13.90 per share to $19.20 per share. To put that in perspective, the analysts’ consensus price prediction for NIO is $13.28 per share. It also represents a potential upside of 30.4% for the stock over the next 12 months.
What’s Behind The Bull Stance On NIO Stock?
Here’s a portion of the note Chung sent to clients concerning Nio that was obtained by StreetInsider.
“We remove the High Risk rating as the stock now has a long trading history, with full-year sales volume potentially exceeding 200k units this year. We believe the company’s corporate governance and long-term growth visibility have also improved.”
Following the note on NIO today, more than 18 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s still a ways off from its daily average trading volume of about 63 million shares. The price of NIO stock is also largely unchanged as of Monday morning.
