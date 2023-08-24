Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Tops $500 Amid ‘Historical Moment’ for Tech

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is a hot topic among traders on Thursday after the company’s shares briefly surged above $500 this morning.
That saw the company’s stock start out trading this morning with a high of around $502 per share. However, the company’s shares couldn’t maintain that price and have fallen back below the $500 mark. Even so, NVDA stock is still up 1.3% as of this writing.
The gains that NVDA stock is seeing today are the result of Nvidia’s latest earnings report. The company posted EPS of $2.45 and revenue of $13.5 billion during the second quarter of the year. These figures are both above Wall Street’s estimates for EPS of $2.08 per share and revenue of $11.2 billion for the period.
The positive Nvidia news and stock movement this morning kicked off a rally among other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks as well. That has several companies moving in sympathy with NVDA stock during early morning trading today. It even saw Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives call the earnings report a “historical moment” for the tech sector.
What’s Next for NVDA Stock?
If analysts are right, there’s plenty of room for growth left in NVDA stock. Let’s get into where analysts believe shares will be priced one year from now.
- Starting us off is Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann with a bullish price target of $1,100.
- Next is KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh and his $670 price prediction for NVDA stock.
- WestPark Capital analyst Kevin Garrigan also holds a bullish price target for Nvidia at $690 per share.
- Finally, BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava set a price target of $600 for the company.
