Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are an uplisting, insider trading, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock is rocketing more than 107% alongside heavy pre-market trading today.
- TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) shares are surging over 50% following an update on its financial situation.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is soaring more than 44% with strong pre-market trading.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEMKT:SNMP) shares are rising over 38% following its stock uplisting yesterday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is increasing more than 37% without any news to report.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) shares are gaining over 28% as part of an ongoing meme stock rally.
- Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) stock is climbing close to 21% today.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares are jumping more than 20% alongside insider trading.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock is getting an over 15% boost on Tuesday morning.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares are up more than 15% after a stock offering ended.
10 Top Losers
- Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) stock is crashing over 52% after releasing delayed earnings reports for prior years and Q1 2023.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares are plummeting more than 25% despite withdrawing a public offering.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock is diving over 25% following as volatility continues for the trucking shares.
- Cybin (NYSEMKT:CYBN) shares are tumbling 25% after announcing a public stock offering.
- Mallinckrodt (NYSEMKT:MNK) stock is sliding more than 18% following a 50% rally yesterday.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) shares are taking an over 18% beating after releasing a mixed Q2 earnings report.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock is dropping more than 13% alongside insider selling.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares are decreasing over 11% after announcing a release date for its earnings report.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) stock is dipping more than 11% after rallying yesterday on clinical trial news.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% after releasing its latest earnings report.
