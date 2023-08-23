Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we break down all of the biggest news on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are recent company updates, an earnings report, and more.
Let’s get into this news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is rocketing more than 37% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares are soaring over 31% without any clear news.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock is surging close to 31% after providing an update on its pegcetacoplan injection kits.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares are gaining more than 29% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock is rising nearly 27% with strong pre-market trading today.
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares are increasing over 14% after revealing a new non-fungible token (NFT) authentication system.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock is heading almost 14% higher after releasing its operational update for July 2023.
- Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) shares are getting a more than 13% boost on Wednesday morning.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock is jumping over 12% without any news to report this morning.
- Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) shares are up more than 11% on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is plummeting 21% as it prepares for a stock conversion on Friday.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares are diving over 18% after cutting guidance in its Q2 earnings report.
- IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) stock is tumbling more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares are taking an over 18% beating following a rally on Tuesday.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock is sliding close to 12% on no apparent news this morning.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are falling nearly 12% after entering into a binding term sheet.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is dropping more than 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) shares are decreasing by almost 11% this morning.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is declining over 10% as it struggles to regain listing compliance.
- Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.