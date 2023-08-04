Why Is DigitalOcean (DOCN) Stock Down 20% Today?

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) stock isn’t doing so hot on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2023.
The first red flag from the company is its lack of earnings per share data. DigitalOcean says that due to tax expense errors, it isn’t ready to provide these results yet. Instead, the company intends to release that information in a later filing.
Despite that, DigitalOcean does include revenue of $169.81 million in its latest earnings report. Unfortunately for DOCN stockholders, that misses Wall Street’s estimate of $169.92 million for the quarter. Even if it’s a 27% increase year-over-year from $133.88 million.
Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean, remains positive about the company’s future in the latest earnings report.
“We made good progress in the quarter, accelerating our profitability margins towards our long-term targets while delivering solid revenue growth. Our ability to deliver profitable growth regardless of the market growth environment, coupled with our strong balance sheet, enabled us to invest in both organic and exciting inorganic growth levers.”
DOCN Stock Outlook
Another blow to DOCN stock today comes from its guidance in its Q2 earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for Q3 to range from $172.5 million to $174 million. That would have it missing analysts’ estimate of $179.51 million for the period.
DigitalOcean ‘s revenue outlook for the full year of 2023 isn’t looking any better. That has it expecting revenue between $680 million and $685 million. Yet again, that would fail to reach Wall Street’s estimate of $704.14 million for the year.
DOCN stock is down 20.1% as of Friday morning.
