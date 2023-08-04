Why Is Polished.com (POL) Stock Up 37% Today?

Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) stock is on the rise Friday after the e-commerce company announced it has regained listing compliance.
Polished.com wasn’t compliant with NYSE American listing standards due to the late filing of certain earnings reports. As a result, the company filed a Form 10-K that caught it up with delayed filings and removed it from the danger of being delisted.
The form filed by Polished.com covers earnings data throughout 2022. The company says that includes results for the full year, as well as deeper insight into the company’s performance for the quarters ended on June 30, 2022, Sept. 30, 2022, and March 31, 2023. It also restated data from its quarter ended on March 31, 2022.
What This Means For POL Stock
Now that POL stock is no longer in danger of being delisted, investors can take more confidence in buying the company’s shares. That led to strong pre-market trading on Friday with more than 3 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.8 million shares.
Polished.com operates an e-commerce platform that focuses on appliances, furniture, and home goods. It was founded in 1951 and previously operated under the 1847 Goedeker name. It currently employs almost 400 people.
POL stock is up 36.6% as of Friday morning.
