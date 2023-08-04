Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Friday!
Earnings reports are dominating stock news this morning after companies report results for the second quarter of 2023.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock is rocketing more than 58% after announcing a debt restructuring agreement.
- Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) shares are soaring over 37% after regaining listing compliance.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock is surging close to 36% after announcing a share purchase agreement.
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares are rising more than 22% with the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock is gaining over 18% following the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares are increasing more than 17% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock is climbing over 15% after announcing a merger agreement with 123PCB Corporation dba Network PCB.
- Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) are getting an over 13% boost on Friday morning.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is jumping more than 12% alongside a mixed Q2 earnings report.
- Bannix Acquisition (NASDAQ:BNIX) shares are up over 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock is plummeting nearly 42% after releasing its latest earnings report and closing a business deal.
- DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) shares are diving more than 23% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock is tumbling over 19% after releasing earnings for the second quarter of the year.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are taking a more than 17% beating alongside a lackluster earnings report.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is dropping over 13% with a stock offering.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) shares are decreasing more than 12% on Friday morning.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is sliding over 12% in early morning trading today.
- TransMedics (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares are slipping more than 12% after releasing its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock is dipping over 12% after announcing it will attend a conference this month.
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11% following poor Q2 earnings results.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.