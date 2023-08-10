Why Is Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Stock Down 83% Today?

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock is falling hard on Thursday following a drug rejection by the FDA!
In a Complete Response Letter (CRL), the FDA rejected the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for avasopasem manganese. This is a potential treatment for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer that are undergoing standard-of-care treatment.
According to the FDA’s CRL, the Phase 3 clinical trial of avasopasem manganese and additional data from its GT-201 trial, don’t offer enough support to approve the drug. The FDA says there isn’t sufficient evidence that Galera Therapeutics’ treatment is effective and safe for reducing oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients.
Mel Sorensen, M.D.,, President and CEO of Galera Therapeutics, said the following about the FDA’s response.
“This response from the FDA is deeply disappointing for Galera and for patients who suffer from severe oral mucositis. We continue to believe in avasopasem’s potential to bring a meaningful benefit to these patients, who currently have no FDA-approved drugs for this debilitating condition.”
What’s Next For GRTX Stock
Galera Therapeutics is already planning to meet with the FDA to better understand its CRL. However, today’s decision means it has to take certain actions to reduce costs. That includes winding down its commercial readiness plans while reducing its workforce.
With this news comes heavy trading of GRTX stock today as investors sell the shares. This has more than 7 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 1.1 million shares.
GRTX stock is down 82.5% as of Thursday morning.
