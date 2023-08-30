Why Is Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Stock Down 78% Today?

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after getting a rejection letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
That letter has to do with its biologics license application (BLA) for ONS-5010. This is a treatment in development at the company for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The letter from the FDA has it rejecting the company’s BLA.
Unfortunately for OTLK stock, the FDA didn’t approve the BLA due to chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) issues, lack of evidence, and observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections. That’s despite the agency confirming the positive results of the drug from two clinical trials.
What’s Next for OTLK Stock?
Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics, said this about the news in a press release:
“We will request a formal meeting as soon as possible with the FDA to further understand the BLA deficiencies and how best to resolve them. Following this meeting with the FDA, the Company will be able to discuss next steps and the expected timing for resolution.”
It makes sense that OTLK stock is falling alongside the response letter from the FDA. It has poured a large amount of resources into developing ONS-5010. Its shares could recover if it can overcome the issues listed by the FDA. However, failure to do so would likely result in further losses.
OTLK stock has some 10 million shares trading hands alongside the FDA news. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 1.7 million shares. This movement also has the stock down 78% on Wednesday morning as investors sell their shares.
